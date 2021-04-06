BitcoinHD (BHD) Trading 7.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One BitcoinHD coin can now be purchased for $3.99 or 0.00006859 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitcoinHD has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinHD has a market cap of $24.26 million and approximately $8.56 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00073384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.24 or 0.00287561 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005604 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.72 or 0.00104398 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.91 or 0.00754676 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00029929 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011920 BTC.

BitcoinHD was first traded on August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity . BitcoinHD’s official website is www.btchd.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinHD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinHD using one of the exchanges listed above.

