Bitcoinus (BITS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8,005.00

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. In the last week, Bitcoinus has traded up 143.2% against the dollar. One Bitcoinus token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoinus has a total market capitalization of $236,771.11 and approximately $8,005.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,164.67 or 0.99614260 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00037900 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009950 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.00098754 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001273 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005105 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoinus Profile

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Token Trading

