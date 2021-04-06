BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) Price Hits $0.0023 on Exchanges

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. During the last week, BitGuild PLAT has traded 31.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitGuild PLAT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitGuild PLAT has a market cap of $136,259.52 and $82,933.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitGuild PLAT alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004627 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000303 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $550.31 or 0.00945423 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00019357 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003526 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT Token Profile

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 tokens. The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitGuild PLAT’s official message board is medium.com/the-notice-board . The official website for BitGuild PLAT is bitguild.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Platinum is a crypto-currency with security features, supporting high-speed transactions, minimum rate and 100% decentralized peer-to-peer transactions, offering anonymity through Masternodes hosted worldwide, where none central organization or entity controls the currency, ensuring the ability to store, send and receive coins anonymously and securely through the use of mobile and Desktop wallets both online and between-person with unique and minimal transaction fees. In order to promote greater adoption of international merchants, the Mobile and PLAT Shopping portfolios will be created, allowing users to send, receive and store through their smartphones, maintaining the shopping mall where they will open a large trading field and online shopping by also integrating partner payment and receipt platforms into DASHP and other partner cryptos, allowing all merchants to receive mobile payments continuously and instantly for their products and services. The PLAT mobile wallet will feature a monitoring system for your assets where you can track your PLAT balance and masternodes in real-time with automatic updates, monitoring your income and status of your masternodes at any time. This is the rebranded Dash Platinum coin. The rebranding was completed on the 03/09/19. “

BitGuild PLAT Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGuild PLAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitGuild PLAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitGuild PLAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitGuild PLAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.