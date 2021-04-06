Bitradio (BRO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $91,625.58

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 21% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 57.6% higher against the dollar. Bitradio has a total market cap of $91,625.58 and $118.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00030917 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 59.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,875,556 coins and its circulating supply is 9,875,552 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

