BitTorrent (BTT) Price Hits $0.0099 on Major Exchanges

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One BitTorrent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded up 133.3% against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $6.51 billion and approximately $7.58 billion worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00028714 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00011164 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00010552 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00010584 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004360 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004957 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000790 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.