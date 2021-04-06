Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.60

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.60 and last traded at C$3.55, with a volume of 17334 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.52.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$4.10 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of C$206.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.87.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$56.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$37.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

