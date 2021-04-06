BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Insider Sells $142,333.92 in Stock

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $142,333.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:BB traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.00. 571,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,442,148. BlackBerry Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.22.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 86.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.82.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,424,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,223,000 after buying an additional 238,784 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,307,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,938,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after buying an additional 530,830 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,922,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after purchasing an additional 406,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,832,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,130,000 after acquiring an additional 36,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

