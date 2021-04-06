BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Acquired by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $3,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth $63,035,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 337.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth about $568,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 22,291 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $2,496,146.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,035,741.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $1,013,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,542,430.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,093 shares of company stock worth $11,693,702. Company insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine stock opened at $112.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.45 and a beta of 0.95. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.52 and a 12-month high of $154.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $95.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackLine has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.10.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

