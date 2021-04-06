BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.
NYSE:BGIO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.24. 52,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,065. BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $9.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.94.
BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust Company Profile
Read More: Market Indexes
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.