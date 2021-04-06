BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

NYSE:BGIO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.24. 52,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,065. BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $9.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.94.

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust Company Profile

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC, BlackRock International Limited, and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests primarily in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month U.S.

