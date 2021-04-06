BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0746 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of BHK traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.70. 145,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,691. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $16.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.84.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

