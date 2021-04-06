BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0746 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.
Shares of BHK traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.70. 145,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,691. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $16.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.84.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile
Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.