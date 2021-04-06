BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:HYT)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,824. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $11.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.28.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

