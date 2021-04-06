BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:HYT)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,824. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $11.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.28.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile
Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.