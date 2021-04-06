BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BTZ)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0839 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.
Shares of BTZ traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.59. 237,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,706. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average is $14.53. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $15.18.
About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust
Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.