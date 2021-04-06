BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE DSU traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,238. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.37.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

