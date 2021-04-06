BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of BGR stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,590. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $9.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.38.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

