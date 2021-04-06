BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.
Shares of BGR stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,590. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $9.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.38.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile
Featured Story: Arbitrage
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.