BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0875 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
Shares of CII traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.61. The company had a trading volume of 58,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,533. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $19.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.27.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
