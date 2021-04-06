BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0875 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of CII traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.61. The company had a trading volume of 58,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,533. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $19.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.27.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

