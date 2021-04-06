BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BDJ)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

BDJ traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.49. 488,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,189. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.28. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $9.52.

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

