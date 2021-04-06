BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BDJ)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.
BDJ traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.49. 488,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,189. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.28. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $9.52.
About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust
