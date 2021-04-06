BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BOE)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,474. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $11.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.59.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

