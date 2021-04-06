BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BOE)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,474. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $11.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.59.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile
Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.