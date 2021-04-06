BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:EGF)

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

NYSE:EGF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,420. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $13.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.06.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

