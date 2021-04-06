BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0338 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of BGY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.17. 154,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,624. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.73. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $6.18.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

