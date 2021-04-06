BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0338 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.
Shares of BGY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.17. 154,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,624. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.73. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $6.18.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile
Further Reading: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.