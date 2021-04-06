BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0667 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE:FRA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.01. The company had a trading volume of 109,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,877. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $13.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.27.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund alerts:

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.