BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0647 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.
BGT traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.57. 47,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,498. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.93. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.66.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile
