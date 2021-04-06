BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0647 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

BGT traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.57. 47,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,498. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.93. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.66.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

