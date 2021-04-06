BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0344 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.
Shares of NYSE BKT remained flat at $$6.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 169,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,980. BlackRock Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.10.
BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile
