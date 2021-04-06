BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.
Shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $17.51. 33,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,179. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.95. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $18.62.
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile
