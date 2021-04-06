BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0981 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Shares of BLW stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.75. 58,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,027. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.16 and its 200-day moving average is $15.60. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $16.84.
About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust
