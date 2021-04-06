BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BTA)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0505 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.
NYSE BTA traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $12.80. 35,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,006. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.48.
About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust
See Also: Bollinger Bands
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.