BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1237 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.
BIT traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $18.28. The company had a trading volume of 114,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,665. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.98. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $18.28.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile
