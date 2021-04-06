BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1237 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

BIT traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $18.28. The company had a trading volume of 114,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,665. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.98. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $18.28.

Get BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.