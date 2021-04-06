BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MUI)

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.
NYSE MUI traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $15.13. The company had a trading volume of 116,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,997. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $15.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average is $14.61.
