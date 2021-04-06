BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MUI)

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

NYSE MUI traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $15.13. The company had a trading volume of 116,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,997. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $15.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average is $14.61.

Get BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund alerts:

About BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.