BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MUA)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,662. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $15.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.53.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

