BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MUA)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.
Shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,662. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $15.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.53.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile
