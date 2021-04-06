Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0624 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of BTT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.55. The stock had a trading volume of 40,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,857. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.28.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

