Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0624 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Shares of BTT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.55. The stock had a trading volume of 40,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,857. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.28.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile
