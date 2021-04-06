BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE BYM traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $15.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,678. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average of $14.73.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

