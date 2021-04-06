BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.
Shares of NYSE BYM traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $15.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,678. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average of $14.73.
About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust
