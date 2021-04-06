BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

NYSE:MUC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.11. 65,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,378. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.71. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

