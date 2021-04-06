BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.17. The stock had a trading volume of 94,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,728. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $17.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.86.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund
Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.