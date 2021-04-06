BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.17. The stock had a trading volume of 94,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,728. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $17.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.86.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

