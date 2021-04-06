BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.
NYSE MUJ traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $14.95. 22,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,190. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.28.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund
