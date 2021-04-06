BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

NYSE MUJ traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $14.95. 22,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,190. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.28.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund alerts:

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.