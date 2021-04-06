BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MHN)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0545 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.
NYSE MHN traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $14.19. 40,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,496. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $14.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.84.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile
