BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0505 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.36. 23,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,173. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.15. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $13.96.

