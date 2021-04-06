BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.
MVF stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $9.32. 59,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,844. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.02. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $9.53.
About BlackRock MuniVest Fund
Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.