BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

MVF stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $9.32. 59,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,844. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.02. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $9.53.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

