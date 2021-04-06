Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

NYSE MYC traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,042. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $15.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.44.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Company Profile

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal and California income taxes.

