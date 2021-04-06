BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

NYSE:MCA traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $14.85. 31,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,760. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $15.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.71.

About BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

