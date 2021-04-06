BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MYD)

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE MYD traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.50. The stock had a trading volume of 256,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,728. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.05. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 52-week low of $12.08 and a 52-week high of $14.90.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

