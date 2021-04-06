BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MIY)

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

NYSE MIY traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,193. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average of $14.38. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $15.20.

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

