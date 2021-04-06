BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MIY)

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.
NYSE MIY traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,193. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average of $14.38. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $15.20.
About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund
