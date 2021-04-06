BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE:MYJ traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.69. 36,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,624. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.19. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $14.99.

About BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

