BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.
Shares of NYSE:MYJ traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.69. 36,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,624. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.19. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $14.99.
About BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund
