BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

NYSE:MYN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.55. 42,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,054. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $13.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.12.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

