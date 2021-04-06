BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.75. The stock had a trading volume of 17,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,860. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.39. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile
Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.