BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of MQT traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $13.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,192. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $14.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average of $13.69.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

