BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.
Shares of MQT traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $13.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,192. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $14.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average of $13.69.
About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II
