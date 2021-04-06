BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock remained flat at $$14.24 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 79,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,761. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.95.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

