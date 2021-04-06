Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.
BCX traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $9.21. The company had a trading volume of 506,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,721. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.50. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $9.50.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile
Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.