Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

BCX traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $9.21. The company had a trading volume of 506,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,721. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.50. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $9.50.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

