BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.17

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.171 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.45. 160,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,464. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.18. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a one year low of $16.74 and a one year high of $41.00.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim purchased 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.07 per share, with a total value of $988,030.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 132,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,526,437.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jonathan Diorio purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.39 per share, for a total transaction of $33,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

