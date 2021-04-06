BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) to Issue $0.23 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.226 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

BST traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $56.46. The stock had a trading volume of 63,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,763. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12-month low of $29.19 and a 12-month high of $62.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.70.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

