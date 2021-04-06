BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BUI)

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.
Shares of NYSE BUI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.22. The stock had a trading volume of 100,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,626. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.25. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $27.30.
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile
