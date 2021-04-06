BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV)

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.
Shares of BHV traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,685. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $17.49.
BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile
